VIDEO: Francesco Totti Creates His Perfect #10 by Picking the Best Attributes From Various Legends

Roma legend Francesco Totti has described what would make his 'perfect number 10', choosing attributes from various legends of the game, past and present, to do so.

In the UEFA video, Totti began with, "The right foot of Cristiano Ronaldo."

He then added, "The left foot of Diego Maradona", a player who enjoyed the best years of his club career in Italy in the mid to late 1980s when Totti was an impressionable young teenager.

"I'd take the vision of Messi," the recently retired star continued, before adding "I'd take the technique of Zidane."

Finally, the Roma god included an attribute of his own: "I'd take the shot of...Totti."

Totti called time on his career at the end of last season, more than 24 long years after making his debut as a 16-year-old in March of 1993.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

He played 786 games and scored 307 goals during that time, both Roma club records.

His 619 Serie A appearances place him third on the all-time list behind Paolo Maldini and Gianluigi Buffon, while his 250 league goals are second only to the 274 scored by Silvio Piola, legend of the 1930s and 1940s.