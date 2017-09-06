Soccer

Experienced Former Arsenal & Real Madrid Forward Set to Join Bolton for Free

an hour ago

Bolton are hoping that Julio Baptista, the 35-year-old forward, will help them fight off relegation in the Championship. The former Brazil international is set to sign for Phil Parkinson's side as a free agent.

According to reports in The Sun, Baptista arrived at the Bolton club hotel after weeks of negotiating with chairman Ken Anderson and agent son Lee about a possible deal. Wanderers have been working under a transfer embargo but hope they get the nod to use Baptista from the Football League.

Trotters chief Phil Parkinson has wanted to add to his side’s attacking options following their promotion to the Championship. Baptista told Sky Sports last month that he was keen to continue playing after being released from MLS outfit Orlando City last November.

He said, "I’m not finished yet." The former Real Madrid and Arsenal star was last seen in England as part of the Brazil team in TV tournament the Star Sixes. The reaction from Bolton fans has been mixed.



Julio Baptista scored three goals in 24 league games for Arsenal but is probably best remembered for scoring four against Liverpool in the 06/07 League Cup quarter final. He also scored twice in the 2-1 win over Spurs in the semi final, although one of those was an own goal.

