PHOTO: Benjamin Mendy Does Comical Cool Runnings Impression

Ever since Mario Balotelli left Manchester City, fans haven't had as entertaining a player.

But with Benjamin Mendy coming in from AS Monaco this summer, fans could be in for quite a ride.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Frenchman, who lodged his first 90 minutes for City in a match against Bournemouth, looks set to rival Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi for the crown of Twitter king, and his latest bit has scored him a great many points.

For those of you who have seen the movie Cool Runnings, you'll get it immediately. Those of you who have not, shame on you - unless you're really young. But there is a short explanatory clip below as well.

It's certainly looking like the happy-go-lucky Batshuayi has a rival on his hands, and hopefully, things will get more interesting as the season moves along.