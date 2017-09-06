The Reason Behind Wales' Bizarre Pre-Match Team Photo Routine & How it Began

Those with a keen eye may have noticed that Wales did not line up for a traditional pre-match team photo ahead of their 2-0 World Cup qualifier win against Moldova on Tuesday night.

Instead, there was an unusual gap left in the back row, with Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale standing separately as if in a two-man team of their own.

This was not a mistake, however, or an artistic decision from the photographer. It was simply one of Wales' many deliberately unconventional pre-game photos that have now become something of a ritual.

There have been varying levels of positioning, perhaps the most unusual of which was against Georgia, when only three players were in the back row, and eight were crouched at the front.

In November last year, midfielder Joe Ledley told Wales Online how and why this had all started.

“We were just not very good at them," he said. "At first we didn’t look into it but then gradually a few photos got together and it was awful, so we just thought we may as well keep it the same.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

“It’s been lucky for us too. It’s not really superstitious but I don’t think we will have a proper photo.”

Former Crystal Palace teammate Jonny Williams added: “I wasn’t there at the last game, but it looked on the TV like it’s got worse. I’ve been involved in a couple but they were by accident, to be fair.

"I just don’t think we’re very good at them and now we’re just doing it for banter I think, but I don’t know how much further we can go....unless we leave Wayne Hennessey on his own at the back!”