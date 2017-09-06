VIDEO: Isco Leaves Opposition Players in the Dust With Brilliant Skill for Real Madrid & Spain
Isco has been a player reborn over the past year. The midfielder for some time appeared to be surplus to requirements at Real Madrid, set for an exit having struggled to establish himself as a first team regular.
But now he is very much an integral part of an increasingly impressive Los Blancos team, and has started to shine at international level.
Isco seized his opportunity following Gareth Bale's injury last season, stepping in to Zinedine Zidane's side and excelling.
And now a video put together on YouTube by SEN31 has compiled some of his most sublime moments of skill in recent months, his nutmeg of Marco Verratti in Spain's 3-0 victory over Italy a standout piece of brilliance.
After his tough evening in midfield against Isco, Verratti waxed lyrical over the performance of his opposite number.
"I suffered a lot against Isco," he said. "I was taken aback by his performance. Not even Messi has come close to that level. When I saw his nutmeg, I felt like standing up and applauding too."
And even Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura could not hide his admiration for Isco's domineering, elegant display.
"All I can think about is that nutmeg he pulled off in midfield," he told AS. "When I saw it, all I could do was applaud. He's a rival, he's on the opposing team, but I am just as much a lover of the beautiful things in this game as anyone."
Isco was on the scoresheet as Spain emphatically beat Lichtenstein 8-0 to solidify their position at the top of their World Cup qualifying group.