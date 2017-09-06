VIDEO: Isco Leaves Opposition Players in the Dust With Brilliant Skill for Real Madrid & Spain

Isco has been a player reborn over the past year. The midfielder for some time appeared to be surplus to requirements at Real Madrid, set for an exit having struggled to establish himself as a first team regular.

But now he is very much an integral part of an increasingly impressive Los Blancos team, and has started to shine at international level.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Isco seized his opportunity following Gareth Bale's injury last season, stepping in to Zinedine Zidane's side and excelling.

And now a video put together on YouTube by SEN31 has compiled some of his most sublime moments of skill in recent months, his nutmeg of Marco Verratti in Spain's 3-0 victory over Italy a standout piece of brilliance.

After his tough evening in midfield against Isco, Verratti waxed lyrical over the performance of his opposite number.

"I suffered a lot against Isco," he said. "I was taken aback by his performance. Not even Messi has come close to that level. When I saw his nutmeg, I felt like standing up and applauding too."

And even Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura could not hide his admiration for Isco's domineering, elegant display.

"All I can think about is that nutmeg he pulled off in midfield," he told AS. "When I saw it, all I could do was applaud. He's a rival, he's on the opposing team, but I am just as much a lover of the beautiful things in this game as anyone."

Isco was on the scoresheet as Spain emphatically beat Lichtenstein 8-0 to solidify their position at the top of their World Cup qualifying group.