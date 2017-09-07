Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Reveals the Main Reason He Joined Liverpool This Summer

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was the main reason he turned his back on a big money move to Chelsea this summer, as the lure of working under the German boss was too good to turn down.

The England international linked up with his new side on Wednesday for the first time and was instantly greeted with a hug from Klopp upon his arrival, and as a result the 24-year-old insisted he instantly felt at home at his new club.

A boss welcome 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bG8CfqcVNu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 6, 2017

Liverpool's £35m deadline day signing appeared to have no qualms upon entering the new chapter of his career at Anfield as he told the club's website: “I felt this place was definitely the place for me.

According to Oxlade-Chamberlain it was the prospect of working with Klopp which turned his head, he added: "The way the manager’s teams play, that’s definitely inspirational for me and was one of the instrumental [reasons] - if not the main reason that I signed.

“The thing that stood out for me was his relationship with the players, how close he seems to bond with the players on and off the field.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"That's massive and it's definitely a big plus when you're looking to progress, having that relationship with the manager, that definitely helps.''

With his career at Arsenal having seemingly stagnated in recent times, the 24-year-old is of the belief that his move to Liverpool will reignite his career and take him to the next level, as Klopp's reputation of improving young players was a major factor in his decision to trade the Emirates for Anfield.

“Yeah, definitely. That’s one of the reasons why I felt like he was the man I’d want to come and play for because I feel like he could really push me and hopefully get the best out of me and take me to the next level," he added.

"How he pushes you, encourages you and what he demands from you - that’s like a bonus. That’s what makes him special in my eyes.

“Even as a neutral watching him last season, you [could see] he’s a really interesting character and someone that seems very inspiring for people that aren’t even involved in the club.

“Watching him, [you see] his passion and how much he cares about the game."