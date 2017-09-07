Soccer

Bayern Munich's Left-Back Woes Continue as David Alaba Is Ruled Out of Action Indefinitely

an hour ago

Bayern Munich's squad has once again fallen victim to a run of injuries, with left-back David Alaba the latest member of Carlo Ancelotti's side to be sidelined, the club have confirmed


25-year-old Alaba suffered an ankle injury in a challenge during Austria's World Cup qualifier against Georgia on Tuesday and had to be substituted in the 38th minute. 


A subsequent examination in Munich on Wednesday confirmed the left-back will endure a stint on the sidelines, with many now worried it could be a lengthy spell.

Alaba's injury is the latest selection headache for Ancelotti who is now without either off his natural left-back options, as Juan Bernat remains on the injury list as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.  


In better news for Bayern fans, Sebastian Rudy has been cleared of injury after he was taken off as a precaution in Germany's thrashing of Norway on Monday. 

The 27-year-old was deemed fit to join training with the club on Thursday, as Bayern gear up for their trip to face Hoffenheim on Saturday, where both clubs will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to their Bundesliga campaign.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters