Bayern Munich's Left-Back Woes Continue as David Alaba Is Ruled Out of Action Indefinitely

Bayern Munich's squad has once again fallen victim to a run of injuries, with left-back David Alaba the latest member of Carlo Ancelotti's side to be sidelined, the club have confirmed.





25-year-old Alaba suffered an ankle injury in a challenge during Austria's World Cup qualifier against Georgia on Tuesday and had to be substituted in the 38th minute.





A subsequent examination in Munich on Wednesday confirmed the left-back will endure a stint on the sidelines, with many now worried it could be a lengthy spell.

.@David_Alaba sidelined, Sebastian #Rudy gets the all clear ➡️ https://t.co/YKvjwDPnkU



Already looking forward to having you back, David! 💪 pic.twitter.com/iNb34rZYOx — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 6, 2017

Alaba's injury is the latest selection headache for Ancelotti who is now without either off his natural left-back options, as Juan Bernat remains on the injury list as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.





In better news for Bayern fans, Sebastian Rudy has been cleared of injury after he was taken off as a precaution in Germany's thrashing of Norway on Monday.

The 27-year-old was deemed fit to join training with the club on Thursday, as Bayern gear up for their trip to face Hoffenheim on Saturday, where both clubs will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to their Bundesliga campaign.