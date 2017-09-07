Chelsea 'Remove' Diego Costa's Car From First-Team Space at Cobham as Club Moves on

Chelsea outcast Diego Costa now seems even less likely to return to duty following a summer of self-imposed exile after the car that he had left behind at the Cobham training ground has reportedly been removed and his locker cleared out by club staff.

Costa has been sulking at his family home in Brazil ever since he received a text message from Antonio Conte in June that callously informed the player he would no longer be part of the manager's plans moving forward.

He did not report back for the start of pre-season, refused to return at all if he would be made to train away from the first-team squad, and accused the club of treating him like a 'criminal'.

Even with no exit possible until January, Chelsea, who are fining Costa for his unauthorised absence, look to be moving on. According to The Sun, club bosses ordered that the Range Rover he left parked in a spot right by the main entrance to the training complex be removed.

It is said that the car has instead now been dumped in a parking space on the other side of the facility where the youth-team players arrive.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Additionally, the tabloid claims Costa's training ground locker has been emptied. It would suggest the club doesn't expect him to return, or at the very least will look to keep him as far away from his former colleagues as possible on the off-chance that he does.

This latest update comes in the same week it was rumoured that Costa could yet sensationally report for duty at Cobham and 'take his punishment.'

The Daily Telegraph suggested that a number of Chelsea player think the player is giving 'serious consideration' to a return, apparently believing his stubborn position is softening.

The only person he is hurting with his exile is himself and it is said that friends have been urging him to back down and return to London. Those friends seem to think he is actually willing to train with the youth team, something he was previously not.

It has, however, been noted that Chelsea are still unaware of any plans he might have.