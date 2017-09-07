Inter are reportedly prepared to make a move for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng in the January transfer window if he fails to regain his place in Carlo Ancelotti's side.

The 29-year-old was an integral member of the Bavarian side between 2011 and 2015, but has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons which has restricted the German international to just 32 appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern in the last two seasons.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, with Boateng's position at Bayern under threat Inter's technical coordinator Walter Sabatini is set to meet with the club's owners in the coming days to discuss their transfer plans and budget for January.

This is reportedly where Sabatini is set to raise the prospect of Boateng as a key point of the discussion, after the Italian club are understood to have 'tested the waters' for the 29-year-old on deadline day.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The Nerazzurri are in the market for a centre-back after losing Jeison Murillo to Valencia over the summer, and it has been suggested that Inter will follow up on their summer interest if Boateng continues to struggle for a place in Acenlotti's starting lineup.

The German World Cup winner joined Bayern Munich in 2011 after spending just one season with Manchester City, where he since gone on to make over 190 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

The 29-year-old's last appearance for Bayern came in the last game of the Bundesliga season last term against Freiburg, where the defender was withdrawn from the action in the 32nd minute due to a thigh injury.