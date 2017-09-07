Jose Mourinho Ready to Sanction Ashley Young's Man Utd Exit But Veteran Keen to Stay

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to sanction Ashley Young's exit from the Old Trafford. But the veteran utility man is apparently keen to stay on, and that's despite knowing that he would only occupy a backup role in the squad.

Young is believed to have rejected a lucrative move to China in February of this year in order to stay with United. Having joined the club in 2011 he is one of the longest serving players at Old Trafford and isn't thought to want things to come to an end just yet.

According to The Sun, Mourinho, who has always spoken highly of Young, will inform the player that he is free to move on should he wish and that the club will not block any potential transfer.

This summer he was a rumoured target for Everton and boyhood club Watford.

The 32-year-old is under contract until the end of the season, with United holding the option of a 12-month extension. The Sun's claim is that Young will ask for it to be triggered on the same terms, but he is willing to accept a reduced role if it means he can stay.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

The tabloid even quotes a club source, stating: "Ashley and the boss are going to sit down with his reps and discuss his future. He can leave on a free next summer but has the option. The club won't stand in his way if he wants to go though.

"You have to appreciate he wants to play more with his career coming to the later stages. He does love it here though."

Young has become increasingly popular with United fans in more recent seasons, with supporters full of respect for his attitude and professionalism, despite the former Aston Villa winger not being such a prominent first-team player compared to when he first arrived.