Karim Benzema has praised his manager and countryman Zinedine Zidane for his impact at Real Madrid, while dismissing any idea that luck has played a part in Los Blancos' recent successes.

Since Zidane's arrival as first team manager in 2016, Benzema and has teammates have won back to back Champions League titles as well as La Liga in 2017/18.

The 29-year-old forward, now in his ninth season in the Spanish capital, has worked under six bosses at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Zidane's record speaks for itself.

Speaking with Spanish site Fichajes the striker said: "I would say that Zidane had a great impact because we won titles. We are the best team, the titles prove it."

Benzema also revealed an insight into the 45-year-old former Ballon d'Or winner's man management style.

"Zidane conveys a lot of confidence, although I already have a lot," Benzema explained.

"He is patient, calm and knows how to give good advice. He is important in the locker room. He has many meetings, talks a lot with the players. Everything he says makes sense. We are always attentive."

The former Lyon striker, who has scored 122 league goals for Real Madrid, also hinted that being managed by a former 'Galactico' had a beneficial effect on the players and that Zidane's trophy-laden career both on the pitch and off it are well-deserved.

"You can get lucky once, but you can not always have it. After so many successes, it can not be just luck," he added.