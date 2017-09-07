Leeds Duo Berardi and Pennington Return to Training Ahead of Burton Albion Clash

Vital Leeds have reported that defensive duo Gaetano Berardi and Matthew Pennington have both returned to training this week having missed Leeds United's last four games.





Both players sustained injuries on the opening day of the Championship season in a 3-2 away win at Bolton, in a game where head coach Thomas Christiansen was forced to make two substitutions before half-time.





However, with the Whites looking to for a win this Saturday against Burton Albion to put them in second place behind Cardiff City, the return of both defenders will be welcome news for players and fans alike.

Image by Freddie Carty

22-year-old Pennington arrived on loan at Elland Road this summer from Everton and is looking to stablise his career after just nine appearances in four years for the Toffees.





Swiss Berardi arrived for a sum of £250k from Sampdoria in 2014 and has since played a fairly important role in the Leeds side, appearing in 83 matches since joining three years ago.

📰 Going five games unbeaten and picking up 11 points last month, Thomas has been nominated for August's @SkyBetChamp Manager of the Month pic.twitter.com/sDHY1tWN0t — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 7, 2017

Leeds go into Saturday's clash unbeaten in the Championship and boosted by respectable wins away at Nottingham Forest and Sunderland - with a clean sheet kept in both games.





Burton on the other hand are struggling going into their visit to Elland Road, with just one win in the league this season and struggling for goals - a feat which will become much harder after the deadline day departure of Jackson Irvine to Hull City.