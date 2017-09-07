Soccer

New Juventus Recruit Bentancur Lauds Gianluigi Buffon Influence in Bianconeri Bow

38 minutes ago

Rodrigo Bentancur has heaped praise on Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon for helping to guide him through his senior bow with the Italian giants.

The 20-year-old only joined I Bianconeri from Boca Juniors in the summer transfer window, but was thrust into the action in the 4-2 victory away to Genoa ahead of the September international break.

Speaking to Sky Italia about the incident (via Football Italia), Bentancur admitted that his nerves had gotten the better of him as he made his way on to the pitch from the substitutes' bench with nine minutes of the clash remaining.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

However, the midfielder explained how Buffon's calming influence and words of wisdom aided him as he made his first-team debut for the reigning Serie A champions.

He said: “The truth is I was a bit nervous in Genoa, I didn’t think I’d come on in that game.

“Fortunately I had the opportunity to make my debut in a Juve shirt, I’m very happy and I’ll try to take advantage of every minute I get.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

“Buffon has been incredible since I got here and he’s always treated me well. He’s always very kind to me.

“He saluted me, and when I was called to come on against Genoa his advice was to come on calmly and that I had nothing to prove. He’s helped me a lot, he’s really a great person."

The £9m arrival from South American heavyweights Boca also revealed what formation and system suited his style of play the most.

Bentancur replaced Miralen Pjanic in a holding midfield position at Luigi Ferraris stadium on 26th August - taking his place in a two-man midfield alongside fellow summer recruit Blaise Matuidi - but he stated that he always felt more comfortable in a three-man midfield and hoped to be given the chance to play there by manager Max Allegri this season.

He added: “I’ve played in a four-man and a three-man midfield but I prefer a three, I feel better there. As I’ve said though, I’ve played every role in midfield.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters