New Juventus Recruit Bentancur Lauds Gianluigi Buffon Influence in Bianconeri Bow

Rodrigo Bentancur has heaped praise on Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon for helping to guide him through his senior bow with the Italian giants.

The 20-year-old only joined I Bianconeri from Boca Juniors in the summer transfer window, but was thrust into the action in the 4-2 victory away to Genoa ahead of the September international break.

Speaking to Sky Italia about the incident (via Football Italia), Bentancur admitted that his nerves had gotten the better of him as he made his way on to the pitch from the substitutes' bench with nine minutes of the clash remaining.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

However, the midfielder explained how Buffon's calming influence and words of wisdom aided him as he made his first-team debut for the reigning Serie A champions.

He said: “The truth is I was a bit nervous in Genoa, I didn’t think I’d come on in that game.

“Fortunately I had the opportunity to make my debut in a Juve shirt, I’m very happy and I’ll try to take advantage of every minute I get.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

“Buffon has been incredible since I got here and he’s always treated me well. He’s always very kind to me.

“He saluted me, and when I was called to come on against Genoa his advice was to come on calmly and that I had nothing to prove. He’s helped me a lot, he’s really a great person."

Rodrigo Bentancur 8/10



One that will fly under the radar. Like the look of Bentancur so far. Tough, uncompromising and plays beyond his yrs pic.twitter.com/I3x97hvZud — Patrick Gullaci (@pgullaci) September 3, 2017

The £9m arrival from South American heavyweights Boca also revealed what formation and system suited his style of play the most.

Bentancur replaced Miralen Pjanic in a holding midfield position at Luigi Ferraris stadium on 26th August - taking his place in a two-man midfield alongside fellow summer recruit Blaise Matuidi - but he stated that he always felt more comfortable in a three-man midfield and hoped to be given the chance to play there by manager Max Allegri this season.

He added: “I’ve played in a four-man and a three-man midfield but I prefer a three, I feel better there. As I’ve said though, I’ve played every role in midfield.”