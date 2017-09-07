Soccer

Philippe Coutinho Returns to Liverpool Training Following Conclusion of Barcelona Transfer Saga

an hour ago

Philippe Coutinho returned to Melwood on Thursday to partake in a full training session with Liverpool, his first since demanding a move to Barcelona.

The Brazilian was one of ten Liverpool players who returned to the club following the conclusion of their international duties, as Jurgen Klopp's side started their preparations for their clash against Manchester City on Saturday, as per the Liverpool Echo.

25-year-old Coutinho was subject to a series of bids from Barcelona towards the end of the transfer window, as the La Liga outfit were desperate to add to their squad following the loss of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain. 

However, despite numerous tactics from both Barcelona and Coutinho the Reds did not budge as they remained unmoved on their stance that the Brazilian was not for sale this summer.

Despite failing to feature for the Reds so far this season, the midfielder was deemed fit enough to travel to South America for Brazil's latest World Cup qualifiers, where he came off the bench on both occasions and even managed to net a goal in his side's 2-0 win over Ecuador. 

As such, although having failed to make any appearances for Liverpool this season due to a back injury and a subsequent transfer request, Coutinho is set to be back in contention for selection for the trip to the Etihad.

However, with an unbeaten record in the league so far Coutinho will find it hard to force his way into Klopp's starting lineup as the midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum have earned their right to maintain their spot in the side. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters