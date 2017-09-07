Philippe Coutinho Returns to Liverpool Training Following Conclusion of Barcelona Transfer Saga

Philippe Coutinho returned to Melwood on Thursday to partake in a full training session with Liverpool, his first since demanding a move to Barcelona.

The Brazilian was one of ten Liverpool players who returned to the club following the conclusion of their international duties, as Jurgen Klopp's side started their preparations for their clash against Manchester City on Saturday, as per the Liverpool Echo.

25-year-old Coutinho was subject to a series of bids from Barcelona towards the end of the transfer window, as the La Liga outfit were desperate to add to their squad following the loss of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, despite numerous tactics from both Barcelona and Coutinho the Reds did not budge as they remained unmoved on their stance that the Brazilian was not for sale this summer.

Despite failing to feature for the Reds so far this season, the midfielder was deemed fit enough to travel to South America for Brazil's latest World Cup qualifiers, where he came off the bench on both occasions and even managed to net a goal in his side's 2-0 win over Ecuador.

As such, although having failed to make any appearances for Liverpool this season due to a back injury and a subsequent transfer request, Coutinho is set to be back in contention for selection for the trip to the Etihad.

However, with an unbeaten record in the league so far Coutinho will find it hard to force his way into Klopp's starting lineup as the midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum have earned their right to maintain their spot in the side.