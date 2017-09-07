VIDEO: Drunk Ezequiel Lavezzi Has Absolutely No Idea Where He Is as He Parties on Extravagant Yacht

Ezequiel Lavezzi is getting the most out of life.

Every decision the man has made (with the exception of this one) since he left San Lorenzo for Napoli in 2007 appears to have been bang on with the intention of living La Dolce Vita...and then some.

From Naples to Paris to China and becoming the third-highest paid footballer in the world, Lavezzi is not a bad player by any stretch of the imagination, but watch the video below and tell me this man (nicknamed the 'Chubby One', need I remind you) has excelled so much so in his chosen profession that he merits this lifestyle.

Ptdrrrrrrr Lavezzi il est totalement cuit il s'est plus si il est en Chine, à Ibiza ou sur Venus pic.twitter.com/cJRKNFxkbE — Toto Jr. (@Toooto_13) September 6, 2017

The video (yes, that is waterfall on a boat) circulated online on September 6, as his national team Argentina played out a sluggish 1-1 draw with Venezuela.

While Lavezzi appears not to care too much about missing the cut for national duty, he has actually been in decent form for club side Hebei China Fortune, where he has scored 14 in 20 appearances in 2017, as his team sit third-placed in the Chinese Super League.





So there you go kids. Be like Ezequiel.

Image by Andrew Headspeath



