VIDEO: Newcastle's Chancel Mbemba Captains DR Congo, Scores & Gets Injured in Eventful WC Qualifier

Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba had a bittersweet international break, as he captained DR Congo against Tunisia, gave them the lead in the ninth minute, but was then forced off due to an injury in the 59th minute.

Mbemba's injury could also be seen as the main reason that his team gave up their 2-0 lead and ended up drawing 2-2 in a result that may have seen their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup completely dashed.

However, Newcastle fans will only be worried about the extent of Mbemba's injury. The Magpies have only won one of their first three games this season, and losing another defender could see them continue this slow start to the season.

Florian Lejeune, DeAndre Yedlin, and Paul Dummett are already on the injury list at St. James' Park, and if Mbemba's injury is going to keep him out for an extended period of time, it's going to cause even more headaches for manager Rafael Benitez.

Mbemba only played 12 times last season during Newcastle's Championship winning season, but this season seemed to have regained some of Rafa's trust, having started two Premier League games and coming off the bench in the other.

Mbemba is still only 23-years-old so still has time to improve his game, and maybe switching position from centre-back to full-back may be the perfect move for his career.