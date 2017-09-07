West Ham Provide Proof of Carvalho Bids as Sporting Threaten Action Over Alleged Illegal Approach

West Ham have provided proof that they made two offers for Sporting's William Carvalho, despite the Liga Primeira's claims to the contrary.



The Hammers have called the bluff of the Portuguese giants by releasing the emails confirming how they planned to pay for the midfield enforcer, with both Sky Sports and the Daily Mirror publishing screen shots of the aforementioned bids.

Even more baffingly, Sporting are allegedly ready to report West Ham to football's world governing body FIFA over West Ham making an illegal approach for Carvalho, and this sorry saga seems to be getting messier and messier with each passing day.



West Ham had stated that they were only willing to pay a total sum of €25m in three installments spread over two years in an email dated from 10th August - three weeks before the summer window was set to close - in a club-record deal for him.

The bid also includes pipedream-esque bonuses that would be activated if the Irons qualified for the Champions League and the promise of a 10% sell-on clause if they ever shipped Carvalho on to another club.



Sporting Lisbon to report West Ham to FIFA for "illegal approaches" for midfielder William Carvalho — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) September 7, 2017

The correspondence also comes complete with a thinly-veiled threat from West Ham, who appear eager to force Sporting's hand by claiming that they would turn their attentions elsewhere if they declined the Londoners' offer.

A small detail in the email suggests that co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold would sanction a loan move for a Paris Saint-Germain player - believed to be midfielder Gregorz Krychowiak, who joined West Brom instead - in the event that Sporting held out for more cash.

The revelatory emails come less than 24 hours after Sporting's president Bruno de Carvalho called Sullivan and Gold the "dildo brothers" over their supposed lies about making a firm offer for his club captain's services.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

De Carvalho also slammed West Ham's owners over their decision to open legal proceedings against communications director Nuno Sairava after the latter claimed that Sullivan had lied over making a formal approach for Carvalho's signature.

Sairava had said: "At Sporting, as has already been said by our president, no proposal has been made for the player William Carvalho.

"Mr David Sullivan has a duty to prove what he says. That is why Sporting challenges him to publicly show the proposals he claims to have made as well as the evidence that Sporting received them."