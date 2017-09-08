Exeter Manager Wins 1st Manager of the Month Award After 11 Years in Charge at St James' Park

Longevity is just not something you find much of in football anymore, but for Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale, it's all he's used to.

The 44-year-old has been in charge at St James' Park since 2006, earning his appointment after a a five-year stint at Team Bath.

In all his years, however, Tisdale - the longest-serving boss in the English Football League - had never won a Manager of the Month Award; until Friday.

Tisdale has led the Grecians to two promotions, also taking them to Wembley three times, but this is only his first monthly award. And it's well deserved too, with the coach overseeing a table-topping first month during which Exeter accrued four wins and a draw to open a two point lead at the summit.

"It's nice to win anything really," he said to BBC Radio Devon after learning of the development. "It's been a long time coming.





"I can't quite work out why it's taken 11 attempts, but then there's a panel that apparently chooses these things and this month they've chosen me."

"I have to say it [the award] is not something I've coveted before. It's all about where you finish at the end of the year - I'd rather be manager of the year than manager of the month.

"We've had some good performances on the pitch, some good management maybe - dare I say it - and a bit of luck here and there. It all goes into the mix really."