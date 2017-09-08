Former Real Madrid Defender Pepe Takes Thinly-Veiled Swipe at Los Blancos Fans

Former Real Madrid centre-back Pepe has criticised Spanish champions' fans, juxtaposing them with the supporters of his new side Besiktas, who he claims show more passion.

The Portugal international left the Bernabeu to join Besiktas after spending 10 years with the Champions League holders, and insists that he is very happy with the move.

Pepe's transfer came about after Madrid refused him a requested two-year extension, offering one year instead. There was also interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Inter, yet the 34-year-old opted to sign a two-year deal with the Turkish side.

"I spent ten marvelous years in Madrid winning both domestic and Champions League titles and my two daughters were born in the Spanish capital too," he said after his exit back in June.

But speaking to La Sexta, a Spanish television network (via AS), he was quite critical of Los Blancos' supporters.

"Besiktas fans are fantastic," he declared. "At times when playing for Real Madrid we had to motivate ourselves as the fans were not so passionate. Here at Besiktas, every player heads onto the pitch fully motivated to perform well with the aid of great support."