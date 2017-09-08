Soccer

Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Named Manager of the Month After Brilliant Start to the Season

an hour ago

Well who saw that coming?

Certainly not David Wagner, who has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month for August after Huddersfield Town's surprising start to their top flight campaign.

The Newcomers are yet to concede a goal this term, having come up from the Championship to stun all of their PL competitors so far.

They kicked things off with a breathtaking 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on opening day and followed that up with a 1-0 win against Newcastle. A 0-0 draw against Southampton came next, leaving the Terriers in third place on the league table heading into the international break.

“I am happy; it’s an honour for me to receive this award but I would like to take it for the whole club," Wagner said following the presentation of said award.

Stringer/GettyImages

“My players earned the results on the pitch and got a lot of details right.

“I always hoped we would start well but I didn’t expect it; we are happy so far but like I said it’s only a start and we have to stay focused throughout the season.”

Wagner will oversee a Monday night match against West Ham, and should fancy his team's chances as Slaven Bilic's side have failed to record a single win so far this season and are rooted to the bottom of the table.

