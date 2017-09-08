Kylian Mbappe Backs Friend and Teammate Ousmane Dembele to Succeed After Summer Move to Barcelona

French star Kylian Mbappe found himself part of one of the most memorable transfer windows in the history of football, after leaving Monaco for Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day last month.

The forward has joined up with Neymar and Edinson Cavani to form what should be the most formidable attack in all of Europe this season, and has also seen close friend and international teammate Ousmane Dembele make a big-money move himself.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Dembele completed a transfer to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund after much deliberation, and will be hoping he can fill the Neymar-sized void at the Camp Nou when club action returns.

Speaking in an interview with Foot Mercato, Mbappe had nothing but praise and good wishes for the new Barca boy.

"He can really become a great player playing with Messi or Suarez in attack," said the striker. "He will really progress. His talent is already incredible, but he can still climb to another level.

"That he can fulfill his dreams is what I wished for him. He managed to do it, in addition he is a friend, so it's really good.

"We have this passion for football. All the talk about transfer fees it do not concern us. What concerns us is just the pitch. We want to play as we have always played since we started football. It 's not a matter of value or principle, it' s just a matter of passion, feeling, that love of the game."