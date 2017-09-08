Napoli Talisman Admits Turning Down and Offer From Man Utd Would Be 'Very Difficult'

Napoli playmaker Marek Hamsik has admitted that turning down a chance to play for Manchester United would be very difficult - despite rejecting the advances from other top European clubs in the past.

Hamsik has spent a decade with Serie A giants Napoli. After joining the club in 2007, the now 30-year-old has racked up over 350 appearances in Naples, and it would be a surprise if he didn't see the rest of his career out with the club after signing a contract extension last year.

However, despite turning down moves from the Premier League in the past, it seems that the allure of Jose Mourinho's United would be a difficult one to ignore - perhaps hinting at a possible switch in the future.

"That’s hard to say. It would surely be the hardest decision in my career," Hamsik told Kicker when asked about how he would react to an offer from the Red Devils (via Metro).

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"Maybe everyone wants to play at these clubs, but I can’t answer that.

"I think that Napoli is one of the top ten European teams in terms of gameplay and performance."

Not wanting to give anything away, Hamsik remained coy on the subject, but his admiration for the club is obvious.

Sunday night will see Hamsik attempt to help his current side maintain their perfect start to the Serie A season with a visit to Bologna. So far, last season's highest scoring side have notched up back to back 3-1 victories - away to Verona and at home to Atalanta, and the squad will be confident of getting another set of three points this weekend.