Soccer

Guillem Balague Makes Shock Revelation About Real Madrid Messi Interest in Twitter Q&A

an hour ago

Most football fans allowed themselves a brief snigger when Florentino Perez suggested that Real Madrid had tried to sign Lionel Messi many moons ago.

The fact that Barcelona would have sanctioned a transfer of their most prized superstar to their bitter La Liga rivals is the most unlikely story to emerge in recent times - and yet there is some truth to it.

In fact, according to Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague, Los Blancos tried to poach Messi from Barcelona - twice.

Balague conducted a Twitter Q&A with Sky Sports's Spanish division recently and, coupled with the above tweeted answer to one query about Real's interest in Messi, elaborated on his story.

He revealed: "Florentino did not tell the full story. He actually tried. Twice. Jorge Valdano was a football director at the club, with a great relationship with the Messi family. There were tensions with the Messi's and the club for many reasons and Valdano & Madrid tried to take advantage of it. It did not go very far!"

Blimey. Imagine how different things would have been if Messi had signed for Real. We imagine Ronaldo wouldn't have joined them, for starters.

Could we have seen Ronaldo at Barcelona instead then, given the rivalry between the pair? We'll never know.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters