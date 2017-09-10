Soccer

Dimitri Payet Defends Slaven Bilic's Managerial Style Despite Explaining Why He Had to Leave

an hour ago

Dimitri Payet left West Ham last January, after going on striker in order to return to Marseille, in a deal which was eventually worth £26m.

However, despite his less than gracious departure from the Hammers, Payet has referred to former boss Slaven Bilic as a 'father' figure to him while at West Ham, but said he had several reasons leave.

Payet enjoyed a fantastic debut season in the 2015/16 campaign with the Hammers, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists for West Ham that season.

However, he demanded to be sold halfway through his second campaign after becoming disillusioned with the East London club's fight against relegation. A deal to return to Marseille was agreed after Bilic insisted upon the sale.

Nevertheless, Payet has spoken fondly of his time spent under Bilic, who is currently fearing for his West Ham future after a poor run of games. He credited the Croatian for helping him quickly settle into life in England, when asked how Bilic managed him:

"Like a father. We talked to each other every day: he quickly understood how I functioned," claimed Payet speaking to So Foot, via the Evening Standard.

"That was seen in my adaptation [to life in the Premier League], which was very fast. He's a nervous man. He's a Croatian. He can scream. But he manages the players well."

Payet has since been appointed as captain of Marseille, but hasn't reached the same level of performance since his move back to his homeland.

The France international wasn't called up to for the recent international games, despite him  insisting he had to leave West Ham over fears of losing his place in the France squad:

"There were several reasons, but the first one was sporting: West Ham's objectives were no longer the same from the season before, and I felt danger for my football and my place in the France national team," claimed Payet.

