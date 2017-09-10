Soccer

Former Bayern Midfielder Claims Ancelotti Will Leave in January After Signing Contract With CSL Side

an hour ago

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Mario Basler has claimed that Carlo Ancelotti could leave the club in January.

The Italian coach has been in charge of the Bundesliga champions for just one year, having arrived from Real Madrid last summer.

But Basler has now revealed that, according to his sources, Ancelotti could make a surprise switch to the Far East midway through the season.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

“I’ve heard that Ancelotti has signed a contract with a Chinese club,” Basler said, quoted by Football Italia.

“From what I know he will leave in the winter because that is when the season starts in China.”

He added: “I can’t confirm it to be 100 per cent true, but my source is reliable.

“Let’s put it this way, I can’t say anything negative about my source, which I trust. It’s not a given that it will happen, but that is the rumour going around.”

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

There have been no indications that Ancelotti's exit is imminent, although Bayern did suffer their first defeat of the Bundesliga season against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

"It was a difficult game. We tried a lot and had some chances," Ancelotti said following the 2-0 loss. "This happens in football. Hoffenheim had three chances and scored twice. Overall, we were not concentrated enough.

"The performance was okay, but we were not at 100 per cent, and 95 per cent is not enough. But in some situations we were not fully focused. We did not have much space and tried to open the room, but that did not work so well today. But sometimes this happens."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters