Inter Milan Assistant Manager Praises Players After 'Deserved' Win

Inter Milan assistant manager Marco Domenichini - who was speaking to the press in place of Nerazzuri boss Luciano Spalletti because he had lost his voice - has praised his side's performance in their 2-0 home win against SPAL in Sunday's early kick-off.

The result continued Inter's perfect start to the new Serie A season, following in the wake of rivals Juventus, who did the same on Saturday.

Mauro Icardi has now scored 76 goals in Serie A since joining Inter; Gonzalo Higuain (97) is the only player in the division with more. pic.twitter.com/WP4Y23jHM3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 10, 2017

The newly promoted side made themselves very difficult to break down, and even after Mauro Icardi converted his penalty - after five whole minutes of VAR faffing around - they gave Spalletti's side a tough game for the majority of the second half.

The tie was put to bed in the last five minutes by Ivan Perisic, who celebrated the signing of his new deal earlier in the week with a thunderous, left-footed volley to see off their resilient visitors.

“It was not an easy game but the result was deserved,” Domenichini said afterwards, per the club's official website. “Inter played excellently, SPAL are an organised team and they created some problems for us, but the result was very well-deserved.

The assistant manager was quick to praise his players, who look to have adapted to their new boss' tactics very quickly - if slightly disjointed at times - and was glad of the strong start to the season.

“They are valuable points which allow us to consolidate our place in the table and build self-confidence. We did some good things and we still obviously have to improve in some areas but we’re satisfied with the performance and the result.

"We could have managed the game better at points in midfield but the week prior without the international players was a bit odd. In any case, we played how we wanted to and with awareness of the problems that the opposition could have created for us. SPAL are an excellent side led by an excellent coach.”

As well as praising the players, Domenichini also saluted the 57,000 strong fans that occupied the San Siro for the game, saying: “We want to thank the crowd at the stadium, they supported us all match. This is a good group and if the boys continue to follow the Coach, they can keep doing even better.”





Inter's next fixture is away to Crotone next Saturday, where they will look to continue this impressive run and establish themselves as potential contenders for the Scudetto this season.