Soccer

Inter Milan Assistant Manager Praises Players After 'Deserved' Win

7 minutes ago

Inter Milan assistant manager Marco Domenichini - who was speaking to the press in place of Nerazzuri boss Luciano Spalletti because he had lost his voice - has praised his side's performance in their 2-0 home win against SPAL in Sunday's early kick-off. 

The result continued Inter's perfect start to the new Serie A season, following in the wake of rivals Juventus, who did the same on Saturday. 

The newly promoted side made themselves very difficult to break down, and even after Mauro Icardi converted his penalty - after five whole minutes of VAR faffing around - they gave Spalletti's side a tough game for the majority of the second half. 

The tie was put to bed in the last five minutes by Ivan Perisic, who celebrated the signing of his new deal earlier in the week with a thunderous, left-footed volley to see off their resilient visitors. 

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“It was not an easy game but the result was deserved,” Domenichini said afterwards, per the club's official website. “Inter played excellently, SPAL are an organised team and they created some problems for us, but the result was very well-deserved.

The assistant manager was quick to praise his players, who look to have adapted to their new boss' tactics very quickly - if slightly disjointed at times - and was glad of the strong start to the season. 

“They are valuable points which allow us to consolidate our place in the table and build self-confidence. We did some good things and we still obviously have to improve in some areas but we’re satisfied with the performance and the result. 

"We could have managed the game better at points in midfield but the week prior without the international players was a bit odd. In any case, we played how we wanted to and with awareness of the problems that the opposition could have created for us. SPAL are an excellent side led by an excellent coach.” 

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

As well as praising the players, Domenichini also saluted the 57,000 strong fans that occupied the San Siro for the game, saying: “We want to thank the crowd at the stadium, they supported us all match. This is a good group and if the boys continue to follow the Coach, they can keep doing even better.”


Inter's next fixture is away to Crotone next Saturday, where they will look to continue this impressive run and establish themselves as potential contenders for the Scudetto this season. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters