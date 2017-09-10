Jurgen Klopp Bemoans 'Unlucky' Sadio Mane Red Card as Reds Capitulate to 5-0 Man City Rout

Sadio Mane was sent off for Liverpool in the first-half of Saturday's lunch-time kick-off against Manchester City at the Etihad, a red card which Reds boss Jurgen Klopp believes was 'unlucky', as his men were drubbed 5-0 against Pep Guardiola's dominant fold.

The German boss - speaking to Sky Sports (via Daily Mail) - says that the demeaning loss against City was 'not cool', and as soon as the Merseysiders went down to 10-men, the writing was very much on the wall for his players, as it is one of the toughest ordeals in English football to stand-up to a Sky Blues squad with a depleted outfield compliment.

Jurgen Klopp has suffered the biggest defeat of his Liverpool managerial career (his 105th game in all competitions) #PL #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/ep0idBxcJH — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 9, 2017

"The whole game was the red card", he proclaimed. "I don't think it's a red card, he doesn't see him. I have seen the goalie already and it's not that bad and it's an accident. It's unlucky, really unlucky to play against City with 10 men.

"It was unlucky, it was an accident. The goalkeeper comes out, Sadio wants the ball. To get a red card in a game like this is really unlucky.

"I don't know what he (Jonathan Moss) thought but I said to the fourth official it wasn't a red card. I thought "oh my god, I hope it's not serious" but it's unlucky. Sadio would never have done it and he feels really bad. Hopefully it's not too serious.

"It's hard but it's all hard and we have to take it. We've lost the game and that's not cool so now we have to show some reaction. It's really hard and I hope they judge this situation about football."