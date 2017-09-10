Massimiliano Allegri Believes Paulo Dybala Can Become One of the Best Players in the World

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has said that Paulo Dybala can become one of the best players in the world - having come off the bench and contributed to a 3-0 victory over Chievo on Saturday.

Assisting Gonzalo Higuaín and scoring himself, Dybala was immense and finished off an impressive Juventus performance.

Showing his abilities as a match winner and at just 23 years of age, Dybala is already being compared to the world's greatest - such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Speaking to Mediaset Premium, Allegri said: "Dybala is improving a great deal and has everything it takes to become, along with Neymar after Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, one of the best players in the world. "His future is with Juventus and I am very happy with that."

Amidst summer rumours of a move to the Nou Camp, Allegri is keen to keep hold of the Argentine and aid his development into a future Ballon D'or Winner. Something that Chievo keeper and former Palermo teammate Stefano Sorrentino has pipped Dybala for:

It’s been a while since a Juventus player started the season as well as Paulo Dybala has 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LY8bY9B51s — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 9, 2017

"I was able to play with Dybala for two-and-a-half years, so imagine the number of times I had to fly to my right and left in training." said Sorrentino, "He can still improve a great deal and will become the best. He has everything it takes to win the Ballon d'Or - I just hope that, when it happens, he invites me to the party."

Dybala now has five Serie A goals in three games, notably scoring a hat trick against Genoa. His superb solo goal on Saturday capped off a comfortable win for the Old Lady, but Allegri was keen to address the room for improvement:

"We allowed too many shots on target." Allegri said, "That is something we need to work on and improve on, but it was good to keep a clean sheet. At times it makes me smile when people say we do or don't play good football. What does that even mean? Some games you win playing well, others you win playing less well."