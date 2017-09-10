REVEALED: Why Jose Mourinho Refused to Shake Hands With Stoke Boss Mark Hughes After 2-2 Draw

In yesterday's late kick off, Manchester United dropped their first points of the season away at Stoke, drawing 2-2 with the Potters.

United's poor defensive display may have been the talking point for many, but the lack a of handshake between the two managers after the game has also raised some eyebrows.

Mourinho on handshake snub, "I don't get involved with stupid things like this, I am too old. Stupid people talk about these things." — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) September 9, 2017

Many fans have been questioning why the two refused to shake hands, but the reasoning has now been revealed.

Mourinho had encroached on Hughes’ technical area late in the second half as both sides looked for the win, after which Hughes then encouraged referee Neil Swarbrick to send the United boss to the Bet365 Stands.

Mourinho was so angered by the incident that he made a point of shaking the hand of every member of the Stoke staff except for Hughes at the end of the game. Something Hughes suggested was a childish move by the Man United boss:

Non-handshake at Stoke was result of technical area incident. Understand Jose felt insulted as he believed MH was trying to get him sent off — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 9, 2017

“I think I pushed him because he was in my technical area. I don’t know why he didn’t shake hands afterwards, maybe that’s why," claimed Hughes to the Daily Mirror.

“Maybe it was because it has to be viewed as a negative result for him, coming to Stoke when everybody expects them to beat us.

“Sometimes mangers of top six clubs don’t take negative results kindly. Sometimes that is because they are not used to it, and maybe they react in the wrong way."

A source also told the Mirror that Hughes usede some colourful language to ask Mourinho to leave his technical area:

"Jose wanted to reorganise his defence after a foul and Hughes pushed him as he walked over and told Jose to f*** off. In the end Jose just walked away because he doesn't shake hands after being insulted."