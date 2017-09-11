Barcelona vs Juventus Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Barcelona and Juventus square off at the Camp Nou on Tuesday evening in what will be both side's opening fixture of the 17/18 Champions League campaign.

Barcelona will be looking to make their home advantage count as they seek to gain all three points from the match, while Juventus will be hoping they can return to Italy with at least a point from this tricky contest.





Classic Encounter

Juventus 1-3 Barcelona (06/06/15)

OLIVER LANG/GettyImages

These two giants of European football faced off in the 2014/15 Champions League final which was held in Berlin's Olympic Stadium. Both sides were aiming to complete the treble after lifting both domestic league and cup already.

Barcelona were ahead with less than five minutes played as Ivan Rakitic slotted the ball in the back of the net following a lovely passing move from the Spanish side. However, Juventus were level 10 minutes into the second half when forward Alvaro Morata scrambled home an equaliser.

With the 70th minute mark approaching Luis Suarez put Barcelona back in-front. The Uruguayan pounced on Buffon's failure to hold Lionel Messi's shot to give his side the lead and one hand on the trophy. Neymar wrapped up the victory in the 7th minute of stoppage time to spark wild celebrations as Barcelona claimed their third Champions League title in six years.

Team News

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Barcelona will be without midfield duo Rafinha and Arda Turan for Tuesday's clash as the pair are currently sidelined through injury.





Juventus are expected to be missing influential centre-back Giorgio Chiellini due to a calf inury despite him taking part in training on Sunday. Juan Cuadrado will be suspended for the fixture as he was sent-off in last season's Champions League final. Whilst Claudio Marchisio and Marko Pjaca are long-term absentees for the Turin-based team.





Lineups

Potential Barcelona Lineup: Ter Stegen; Alba, Umtiti, Pique, Semedo; Rakitic, Iniesta, Busquets; Deulofeu, Messi, L. Suarez.





Potential Juventus Lineup: Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Rugani, Sandro; Pjanic, Matuidi, Khedira; Dybala, Mandzukic, Higuain.





Prediction

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Barcelona will be expected to finish top of their Champions League group and if they are to do so they must beat Juventus at home in what will be both club's first European fixture of the season.

Juventus will also harbor ambitions of topping Group D and a draw at the Camp Nou would put them in a great position to achieve that goal. The absence of Giorgio Chiellini is a big blow to the Serie A side but Juventus are always a formidable defence to face.





However, with all the offensive flair Barcelona posses and the added motivation of trying to avenge last season's Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Juventus, the La Liga giants will come out on top.





Barcelona 2-0 Juventus