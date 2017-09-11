Ex-Man City Forward Ruled Out of Liverpool Clash in Champions League Opener

Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo will be without Nolito for their clash with Liverpool on Wednesday.

The former Manchester City star, having endured a difficult maiden season at the Etihad after a £16m move, joined Sevilla this summer and despite scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-0 victory over Eibar at the weekend, an injury to his right thigh will keep him out of action for over a week, according to Football Espana.

Schalke 04 loanee Johannes Geis will also miss the Champions League trip to Anfield on Wednesday, despite featuring as a late second half substitute, replacing goalscorer Ganso, in Sevilla's La Liga comfortable win over Eibar.

Record signing Luis Muriel will rejoin the squad after missing Sevilla's game on Saturday, the Colombian striker completing a £18m switch from Sampdoria to move to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium this summer.

The squad will also be reinforced by a number of summer signings, with Simon Kjaer (Fenerbache), Éver Banega (Inter Milan), Guido Pizarro (Tigres), Sébastien Corchia (Lille) and Jesús Navas (Manchester City) all traveling with the squad for their trip to Anfield.

Sevilla have enjoyed a possitive start to the season, remaining unbeaten in La Liga and the Champions League qualifying stage. Scoring nine goals in just 5 matches, Berizzo's side only failed to claim victory in a league match against Espanyol (1-1) and a European tie with İstanbul Başakşehir (2-2).