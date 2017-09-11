Soccer

Fallen Star Jack Wilshere Set to Return to Arsenal Action in Cup Competitions

24 minutes ago

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is set for a return to the Arsenal first team, following his bid to return to full fitness, and could play a part in the upcoming Carabao Cup and Europa League clashes.

The Sun report that the midfielder is in the Gunners squad to face Cologne in the Europa League on Thursday but will be on the bench, while he is more likely to start for the visit of League One side Doncaster in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday 20.

Wilshere returned to the Emirates this summer after a season-long loan deal that saw him play 27 times for Bournemouth. However, a hairline fracture in April saw him miss all of the pre-season schedule.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The 25-year-old looked set to depart Arsenal in summer, with Arsene Wenger apparently willing to let the former academy prodigy leave, but didn't receive an offer that matched the Gunners valuation of their academy product - despite links to a host of clubs both in and outside of the UK.

It meant the England international stayed in North London and was forced to play for the U23s in a bid to regain fitness to return to the first team. Wilshere impressed until he was sent off for pushing over a Manchester City player.

The incident has been heavily criticised by many pundits, but Wenger remains positive about the player and has opened the door for  return to the team, following an injury to Francis Coquelin over Bournemouth on Saturday.

