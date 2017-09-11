Kevin Wimmer Reveals He Shared 'Good Conversation' With Pochettino Before Leaving Spurs for Stoke

New Stoke City signing Kevin Wimmer has revealed that he left Tottenham Hotspur on good terms with manager Mauricio Pochettino after the two had a 'good conversation'.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel, Wimmer said: “I had a very good conversation with him [Pochettino] at the end and he was very happy for me about the move."

"It was very good that he also made it possible that I could join Stoke. Of course, with Mark Hughes, I have another good manager and I’m very happy to be here."

In his debut season at Spurs, following a move from Bundesliga side FC Koln, Wimmer impressed as a solid deputy for Jan Vertonghen. However, last year the Austrian international made only five league appearances.

Very happy to have made my debut for @stokecity last night!! Great team performance and thank u for the amazing support!! 🔥👏 #SCFC pic.twitter.com/nxMdBIQaKw — Kevin Wimmer (@kevinwimmer27) September 10, 2017

Yet the 24-year-old rejected the notion that he has something to prove to his former manager, saying: “I want to keep improving, but there’s nothing to show to Mauricio because at Spurs, we had lots of good centre-backs and I was happy to be part of this team for two years."

"I think it was good for my improvement. I didn’t play too much, but with this team, I kept on improving and I’m trying to show that now.”

Wimmer enjoyed a solid start to his Stoke City career, with a 2-2 draw to early title favourites Manchester United. The centre-back played 90 minutes, making two tackles, one interception and four clearances against Jose Mourinho's men.

Wimmer will hope that his time at the bet365 Stadium can bring him more minutes on the pitch, and raise his status as a top Premier League centre-half.