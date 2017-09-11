Luis Suarez Opens Up About Playing Alongside 'World's Best' Lionel Messi

Uruguayan goal machine Luis Suarez has spoken of his pleasure at playing with Lionel Messi.

Speaking to La Marca after Messi grabbed himself yet another hat-trick during Barcelona's crushing 5-0 defeat of local rivals Espanyol, the ex-Liverpool striker said: "It is a privilege to play with the best in the world, he continues to show that people have a long way to catch him."

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

The Argentinian genius has a simply outstanding record of 513 goals in 588 games for Barca and tops the club's all time goal scoring charts by an impressive 246, albeit with substantially more games played than the second placed Cesar.

The Catalan giants have already opened up a four point gap over champions and bitter rivals Real Madrid in the race for the La Liga title, courtesy of Madrid surprisingly dropping points at home to Levante on Saturday lunchtime, prior to Barcelona's evening kick off.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Suarez himself has a a sensational record since joining the five time European champions, and he realises that the league season is only just beginning but is also aware that each and every point could prove vital in deciding where the La Liga trophy will rest come May.

The Uruguayan went on to state: "They are three important points because they allow us to take advantage of our direct rivals slipping up, but of course, it is only the third match of the season."

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Suarez, who had been expected to be sidelined until mid September at least with a knee injury is very much ahead of schedule and believes the more he plays the stronger he will become.

"After a few days in a poor physical condition, I picked up the pace with the team, the coach asked me how I was during the game but with a knee injury, it is better to try and build rhythm."

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

A fit and healthy Suarez paired with the evergreen Messi bodes well for Barcelona and will strike fear into their opponents both domestically and across Europe.