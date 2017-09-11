Man Utd Fans Show Concerns Over Chris Smalling's Starting Berth in Champions League Match

On Tuesday evening Manchester United take on FC Basel in their Champions League Group A opener and boss José Mourinho has unveiled his starting XI on Manchester United's Official Website. Summer signing Victor Lindelöf will start in the center of defence alongside, what has come as a surprise to many - Chris Smalling.

Although Mourinho has opted to play defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones in all four of United's Premier League games this season, the duo are unable to participate in Tuesday's clash due to bans from UEFA. However, the inclusion of Smalling has raised eyebrows of fans considering the 27-year-old's inconsistency in defence.

The English centre-back hasn't played a minute of football this season for United and has received criticism in recent times because of his sub-par performances, leaving him with a big point to prove.

There have been encouraging and positive signs from United start to the campaign so far, with the Red Devils comprehensively winning three league games and being held to a draw by Stoke last weekend.

With the impending Champions League clash on Tuesday, fans have expressed concerns on social media over Smalling's place in the side and worry their chances of beating Basel have been reduced.