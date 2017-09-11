Manchester City have completed the signing of United States youth international Erik Palmer-Brown.

The 20-year-old center back has demonstrated the heaps of potential he possess while playing for Sporting Kansas City and the American under-20 national side, with Metro sources reporting that he has now signed a four-and-half-year deal with Premier League giants Manchester City.

Boss Pep Guardiola managed to hold off competition from some of Europe's top clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, PSV Eindhoven and Ajax among a variety of others with the source claiming that City were eager to add the services of one of the top young players in North America.

Palmer-Brown was the youngest player to ever join Kansas City when he moved to the senior squad from their academy in 2013 and he will make the move from the MLS to the Premier League in November when his contract is due to expire.

The starlet has already proven his ability after being named captain of the under-20 international squad and then leading them to secure the CONCACAF title for the first time in history. He was also one of the strongest performers during the summers U20 World Cup where the United States battled through to the quarter-finals before being knocked out by finalists Venezuela.

While only making eight appearances for the senior squad, in all competitions, so far this season he has still performed well, playing the full 90 minutes during four of his last seven matches, while international duty has taken its toll on his playing availability.

Meanwhile City currently sit in second place only behind Manchester United on goal difference and they will be looking forward to having further security at the back, especially with Vincent Kompany picking up another injury at the start of the month.