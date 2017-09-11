Medhi Benatia Claims Juventus Were Key in Helping Develop Italian International Leonardo Bonucci

Moroccan defender Medhi Benatia has said that he believes Juventus have been key in the development of world class AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Benatia has been the direct replacement for Juventus after Bonucci somewhat surprisingly swapped the Italian champions for Serie A rivals and big spenders Milan.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Speaking to Football Italia on all things Bonucci, the Morocco international went on to say: "I don’t think Bonucci’s departure has anything to do with the number of goals we’ve conceded so far this season,

“I respect Leonardo a great deal, he is an excellent player, but he did well at Juve thanks also to Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini, Gigi Buffon, Stephan Lichtsteiner and the rest. We always try to give our best and Dani Alves has gone too, but changes are normal with a period of adjustment. We’ve still started the season strong with three Serie A victories.”

VINCENZO PINTO/GettyImages

Juve warmed up for Tuesday's Champions League clash at Barcelona by comfortably dispatching Chievo 3-0 on Saturday and have taken full points from their opening three Serie A games, conceding just two goals in the process.

Bonucci's new side, Milan have in comparison conceded five goals from their two wins and one defeat thus far this term. So it would appear that Juventus are coping well with life after Bonucci.

On that Chievo victory and when looking ahead to the return of European football Benatia went on to say: “It wasn’t easy to face Chievo after the break for international duty and ahead of Barcelona, but we did well and can now focus on the future with confidence.”

Juventus last won the champions league in 1996 and will be looking to go one better than last year, when they were beaten in the final by back to back winners Real Madrid.