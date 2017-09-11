Pochettino Claims Harry Kane Could Become 'Better' Than Legendary Argentina Teammate

After scoring four goals in the space of a week, Tottenham star Harry Kane earned high praise from his manager Mauricio Pochettino after the ex-Southampton boss drew comparisons between his old international team-mate and Spurs' clinical striker, according to the Daily Mail.

Having scored a brace whilst on international duty with England in Malta, Kane registered his first goals of the new Premier League season as Spurs traveled to Goodison Park where they claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Pochettino went on to discuss the similarities between Kane and former Fiorentina star Gabriel Batistuta, the now retired Argentine striker a former international teammate of Tottenham's manager.

Games to reach 100 career goals:



🦁 Harry Kane: 167

🇳🇱 van Nistelrooy: 176

🦁 Shearer: 233

🦁 Rooney: 286

🇫🇷 Henry: 288



Incredible record 😳👏 pic.twitter.com/EWzspM1xu2 — SPORF (@Sporf) September 9, 2017

"Yes, yes, yes, yes - Batistuta was a killer," Pochettino explained. "Very strong mentality; very strong shot, great professional. You can compare. For me, OK, I put Batistuta there..." he said, holding one hand above the other, "...and Harry there," his other hand slightly lower.

"But Harry can be better. He is a killer, Harry Kane. Look at the goals he scored the last years! Mental level? Yes. Absolutely [they are the same]. Maybe they have different characteristics but I think he is on that level, with Batistuta."

Batistuta had an incredible domestic and international record. Scoring 183 goals in 318 Serie A appearances with the likes of Fiorentina and AS Roma, Batigol helped define a generation of Italian football.





Coupled with an international record of 54 goals in 77 games, Batistuta, now Sporting Director of Argentine side Club Atlético Colón, will be remembered as one of the greatest strikers of all time.

Kane's brace against Everton took his goal tally with Spurs to 101, claiming his Premier League century in only 169 appearances.





"Hopefully I can get another hundred even quicker," Kane said. "Yes, all the individual records are good but you want to try and win club trophies. That is what it is all about."