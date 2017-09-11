Soccer

Stoke Attacker Shares Some Tips on How Basel Can Beat Man Utd on Tuesday

16 minutes ago

Having helped Stoke City frustrate Manchester United over the weekend, Xherdan Shaqiri is in a great position to give tips on halting the Old Trafford side.

The Potters took two points off Jose Mourinho's men, condemning them to their first draw of the season, following a run of three straight wins, leaving them just one point ahead of the chasing pack in the Premier League.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Eric Choupo-Moting scored the first goal of the match, but Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku combined to give United the lead thereafter. They could not hold on to the advantage, however, with Choupo-Moting providing a timely leveller to end the game at 2-2.


The Red Devils are now set to kick off their Champions League campaign with a match against Basel on Tuesday. And Shaqiri - who revealed that he will be in attendance - has told his former side exactly what they should do to get a result.

"You have to play bravely," he said in an interview with Switzerland paper Blick. It does not matter if you lose. Man United have so much class in their attack.

"If they do [have a weakness] it’s with their defence. That’s what our goals have shown. If you play quickly and bravely, their defenders will have problems. At the back, Manchester are vulnerable.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"It will be extremely difficult for Basel. Especially at Old Trafford, where Manchester is much more dominant than away from home. Old Trafford is one of the best stadiums in the world. (Basel) have to be brave, risk something. Just defending will not be enough."

The winger also admitted that he is an admirer of Mourinho, whom he describes as a 'tactical fox'.

"I admire him. He does not care what people think about him. A tactical fox. He knows how to set up a team perfectly."

