Thomas Muller Admits He Considered Joining Man Utd After €100m Offer in 2015

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has admitted that he did actually consider leaving the club for Manchester United when a huge bid came in for the 2014 World Cup winner last summer, ultimately staying put after support and assurances he received from his boyhood side.

Muller was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout Louis van Gaal's time at United, with the Dutchman responsible for handing Muller his first-team debut at Bayern.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

During the summer of 2015, he says he thought about it. The existence of that €100m bid was later confirmed by Bayern executive Jan-Christian Dreesen in February of this year.

"There was a stage when the subject arose two years ago when I considered it, but then the club immediately backed me and I was told I belong here," Muller said.

"I didn't have to think about it a great deal after Bayern said we are counting on you and that you are an important man for us."

The one that got away! Muller reveals he considered Man Utd move - https://t.co/eCiyovepTH pic.twitter.com/272cRIU9a0 — Goal UK (@GoalUK) September 11, 2017





Muller had scored 21, 26 and 23 goals in all competitions in each of the previous three seasons and had established himself as one of the best attacking players in the world.

Bayern's support as they rebuffed interest from Old Trafford would then seem to have inspired the player to step up his game even more, as the season that followed United's bid saw him net an incredible return of 32 goals in all competitions.

Unfortunately for Muller, his 2016/17 season was a relative disaster on a personal level. He didn't seem to fit into new manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans and finished the campaign with just nine goals, the lowest tally of his entire career to date.

The 2017/18 campaign has started in similar fashion, playing only 156 Bundesliga minutes of a possible 270, and is still waiting for his first goal of the season after four appearances in total.