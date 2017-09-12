Ibrahimovic Fires Warning to PL Rivals as Injured Man Utd Striker Nears Return to Fitness

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says "the world will know" when he makes his return from injury.

The former Sweden international suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in a Europa League tie last season, ruling him for the rest of the campaign and the first half of the 2017-18 term.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Ibrahimovic's rehabilitation has gone well and he recently signed a new one-year deal to stay at United but urged patience when asked when he will return from injury.

"The knee is almost there," Ibrahimovic said, as quoted by the Mirror. "I want everybody to have patience, and when I come back, the world will know."

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona striker has been included in United's 25-man Champions League squad as the Red Devils prepare to make a return to Europe's premier club competition.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

A Champions League winners' medal remains missing from the 35-year-old's CV, despite spending time with some of the biggest clubs in the world, including AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus.

Whether Ibrahimovic will be an automatic starter for United when he returns from injury remains to be seen, especially with Romelu Lukaku performing so well during the early stages of the season.

He could make his comeback against CSKA Moscow in early December and could also be in contention for the Premier League ties against Manchester City and Bournemouth.

Ibrahimovic proved to be a hit during his first season at Old Trafford, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances and helping the club win the Community Shield, EFL Cup and the Europa League.