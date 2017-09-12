Soccer

Journalist Slams Arsenal's Transfer Window & Claims Gunners 'Embarrassed Themselves' With Lemar Move

12 minutes ago

Journalist Duncan Castles - more commonly known for his reporting on Manchester United - has slammed Arsenal's transfer window dealings, while claiming that the Gunners 'embarrassed themselves publicly in their late pursuit to land Monaco's Thomas Lemar.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, as quoted by the Daily Star, Castles said: "Arsenal had a terrible transfer window, a really shocking transfer window". 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Castles was also critical of Arsenal signing Alexandre Lacazette, claiming the ex-Lyon forward does not possess the aerial threat Arsenal require.

"Only one signing of significance, and one who in Lacazette, for all his skills and finishing, is not a complete striker, not a good aerial striker. Arsenal, in recent seasons, have moved towards an aerial game."

However, Castles final and biggest criticism of Arsenal was their failure to land Lemar.


"And then the horrendous mess they made of trying to sign Thomas Lemar on deadline day, putting in a club-record bid when they didn't have a guarantee that Lemar would come to the club.


"Not only did they fail to get the player but they embarrassed themselves publicly in their attempt to sign him."

Some reports claim that Arsenal - who bid around £92m for the 21-year-old Monaco winger -could make a fresh move in January. Although, the player himself is understood to prefer a move to a Champions League club.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters