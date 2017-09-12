Milan CEO 'Glad' Donnarumma Stayed Despite His Agent's Concerns Regarding Club's Future

AC Milan managing director Marco Fassone has eased uncertainties expressed by the fans over the ownership of the club, and has apologised for the troubling comments from Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola.

Raoila got into trouble with the Milan club after consistently claiming that he doesn't trust the project set out by the club's new owners. Raoila's outlook has caused tensions with the players he advises at Milan, who include Donnarumma and Ignazio Abate.

😲 💰 AC Milan…



- Spend £175M in the summer



- Currently losing 4-0 to Lazio after 55 Mins#LazioMilan pic.twitter.com/6aTtxVMuBC — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) September 10, 2017

Milan invested wildly over the summer, with new Chinese owner Yonghong Li funding big-money deals for a number of top European players. Yonghong Li officially took charge of the club in April 2017.

Speaking in an interview with Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia, Fassone said: "I’m sorry that he [Raiola] said certain things. Raiola is the agent of Donnarumma but also of [Giacomo] Bonaventura, [Ignazio] Abate and some youngsters

"I will admit though that Mino has been consistent, and he’s expressed this mistrust since April because he sees the future of the club as obscure and nebulous.

"I’ve told him that our project will develop over four or five years. From his words I deduce that, despite the investments, he still has some perplexity but I’m glad Gigio stayed, it means he believes in us."





It has been reported that Yonghong Li borrowed from U.S hedge fund Elliott Management, and there are big worries that the fund will legally be allowed to take over the running of the club if that borrowed money isn't repaid.

Fasson continued: "I’ve said that the club will 99 per cent remain with the same owners. I could even go to 99.9 per cent but, as a manager in the face of a refinancing which isn’t yet certain, there’s still a minimum margin of doubt.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"I hope that I can say 100 per cent in the spring of 2018, maybe even February-March, six months before Elliott’s due date.

"My words were designed to reassure the Milan fans, to let them know that Milan will never have to take the books to court and will continue to have solid ownership, even in the most distant and remote hypothesis.





"Are we tired of the insinuations? A little bit, yes. In the world of football the oriental owners can often be seen as unobtrusive and uncommunicative.

"Where we can we’ve answered with facts and numbers."