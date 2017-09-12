Soccer

Report Claims Newcastle Failed With Deadline Day Bid for Tottenham Flop Janssen

12 minutes ago

Newcastle United reportedly failed to land Tottenham flop Vincent Janssen on transfer deadline day, according to various reports.

The Sun (via the Chronicle Live) claimed that the Magpies missed out on swooping for the striker on 31st August as manager Rafael Benitez desperately tried to secure another goalscorer to add to his senior ranks.

The Spaniard was keen on luring Janssen to St.James' Park with the promise of regular first-team football, but the Netherlands international spurned Newcastle's advances and chose to move to Fenerbahce on a season-long loan deal instead.

FBL-ENG-NED-TUR-TOTTENHAM-FENERBAHCE

Janssen endured a torrid 12-month stint at White Hart Lane following his £20m switch from AZ Alkmaar in July 2016, and managed to notch just six goals in 39 appearances for the Lilywhites during that time.

That lack of form did not dissuade Benitez from attempting to persuade him that a move to the north east - albeit a temporary one - would have allowed Janssen to blossom in the Premier League and prove he could hack it in England.

The 23-year-old, though, had other ideas and opted not to join up with the 55-year-old at Newcastle and completed a loan switch to Turkey's top flight on 8th September instead.

Benitez was left frustrated with Newcastle's dealings in the transfer market this summer, despite landing six new arrivals including last season's loanee from Chelsea Christian Atsu.

The ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid boss was determined to add another striker to his options up top in a bid to give his side the best possible chance of survival back in the top flight.

However, only former Stoke forward Joselu was brought in to bolster a thinly spread striking department, and the Spanish attacker is now likely to be Newcastle's main striker with the only competition coming from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dwight Gayle until January at the earliest.

Janssen came on as a 63rd-minute substitute for Fenerbahce at the weekend as he made his debut for them, but was powerless to prevent a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Basaksehir.

