VIDEO: Anthony Joshua Reveals Who He Thinks Would Win in a Boxing Match Between Messi & Ronaldo

British boxing star Anthony Joshua has revealed that Manchester City's Yaya Toure would be his dream opponent if there would be one professional footballer he was to step into the ring with.

Speaking with Poet & Vuj for Copa90, the IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion - who will defend his belts against against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on October 28 in Cardiff - admitted that Toure struck him as "a bit of a beast" on the pitch and he'd quite fancy going toe to toe with the Ivorian, who moved to Manchester in 2010.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Joshua also went on to decide who'd win in a fight between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - modern football's two greatest players - and admitted that there would only be one man to come out on top.





He said: "Messi’s got that ruggedness but Ronaldo looks like he’s got the Bruce Lee – BANG! You know what I mean, just stand there and lick you with one hook and you’re finished.

"Messi seems a bit more like his name...messy and rugged."

Joshua also went on to admit that Ronaldo has been a huge inspiration to him and his journey in the boxing world: “I’ve been pro now three years, and I think early on I was trying to do everything because with boxing I come into the game as a professional.

"Remember I haven’t had much background, so I had to present myself to the world - so for the first three years I was managing, managing, marketing and marketing. But now I'm at a stage where I've just said I've done that, now I want to focus on being the best boxer then I get the inspiration from Ronaldo.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"It's just little things. He would train by himself afterwards to work on what he wanted to work on. I was speaking to [Rio] Ferdinand who said he was the only one in the team back then who had masseuses, nutritionists, psychologists, so he had that desire."