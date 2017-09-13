Erik Palmer-Brown, the USA U-20 captain and Sporting Kansas City center back, has indeed signed a pre-contract deal with Manchester City, and SI.com has learned more details on the agreement.

The deal, which was first reported by Metro, is for a four-and-a-half year contract starting in January. A source with knowledge of the situation says that Palmer-Brown, 20, was shown a plan by Manchester City on his path to the first team, but since he can’t get a UK work permit, the club will start by loaning out Palmer-Brown to a club likely in the Netherlands, Germany or Belgium.

Palmer-Brown turned down a new contract offer from SKC, but his Man City deal will pay him on a level among the top defenders in MLS. He also had interest from PSV, Porto, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund. The most likely loan destination at this point is PSV. Palmer-Brown’s agent, Mike Gartlan, had no comment.

It won't be Palmer-Brown's first stint abroad, as he spent last year on loan with Porto. He was also the subject of a $1 million bid from Juventus in 2014.

Elsewhere in U.S. Soccer news: