RB Leipzig Declare Timo Werner Has No Release Clause as Star Talks About Joining 'Big Clubs'

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, a player linked with Real Madrid in recent days and regularly with Liverpool over the last 12 months, has no release clause in his current contract, a fact reportedly confirmed by the club's chairman, Oliver Mintzlaff.





Werner is considered one of the top young strikers in Europe after scoring 25 times for Leipzig since the start of last season, as well as joint top scoring at the Confederations Cup in summer.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

But any club wishing to prise the 21-year-old away from the Bundesliga side may have their work cut out or pay through the roof for the privilege as Werner is under long-term contract and cannot be bought for a fixed fee, meaning Leipzig hold all the negotiating power.

In an appearance on German TV show Sky90, Mintzlaff stated, [Werner] has a contract until 2020 and he is in his element [at Leipzig]."

And it was during that interview that the club chief confirmed there is no clause that will allow a potential suitor to more easily complete a deal at a pre-determined price.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

"We are playing in the Champions League and as such we can offer Timo the chance to continue his development here. We are taking everything in a relaxed manner," Mintzlaff added.

Speaking on the subject of his own future this week, Werner told SportBild that he would be at a 'big club' in the future. That doesn't necessarily mean he will quit Leipzig, as he believes they will become big if they continue on their current trajectory, but he did name a number of elite teams.

"I have come very far with Leipzig," the former Stuttgart forward explained.

"That is why I do not think what will happen in one, two, three years. But of course I want to play at a big club. Perhaps RB will be a big club too - I'm quite sure," he added.

"In Spain there are a maximum of three clubs with Barça, Real and Atlético Madrid. In England there are a few more: Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

"FC Bayern is also a big club, but for me it is not a topic that I am concerned with."

Particularly on the subject of Liverpool, who recently sealed a deal to sign Naby Keita next summer, Werner spoke glowingly of the club, albeit in the context of his team-mate's move.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

"There's no anger to him. Liverpool is a big club with a great stadium and super fans, plus it's a huge transfer," Werner stated, giving some a reason to believe he would be happy to join the Reds too.