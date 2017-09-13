Soccer

VIDEO: Chelsea Subs Laugh at Victor Moses' Expense After Davide Zappacosta's Goal

an hour ago

Perhaps one of the few people at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening that wasn't delighted to see Davide Zappacosta find the net was Victor Moses.

The Italian right-back, signed from Torino for £23m on deadline day, made his full debut in the 6-0 win over Qarabag, scoring from an improbable angle with what he later revealed was intended as a cross.

And clearly there were some jokes exchanged on the substitutes bench at Moses' expense.

Both David Luiz and Willy Caballero appeared to enjoy messing with their teammate, who could be set for some more more difficult competition this season.

The Nigerian international excelled at right wing-back during Chelsea's title winning campaign, but Zappacosta will be keen to take the spot following an impressive debut.

“I am ready for the competition," Moses told the Evening Standard last week. "We needed more players, to be honest. We have a lot of games to play this season. You can’t expect to play 60 games or so. I’m ready to take on anyone that is coming here. I just want to play my football."

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

He added: “My game has changed and it’s all down to the manager. He gave me the confidence to play in the position.

“I’m enjoying my football and I just want to say thanks to him, really. It is always good for a player when a manager believes in you.

“It gives you the belief to go out on the pitch and express yourself. I just want to pay him back and do my best to help the team.

“I feel like I belong. After last season, I feel a lot more comfortable now. I’m home, I’m playing for my club now.”

