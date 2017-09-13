Soccer

VIDEO: Mbappe's Nickname Is Revealed as He Also Refuses a 'Pizza the Action' Following Celtic vs PSG

an hour ago

Most people would agree:

Pizza is good.

Image by Sal Sayles

Okay fine. Most people would agree: 

There is no 'wrong time' to eat pizza...

Image by Sal Sayles

That's a little more controversial, right? But still; hot/cold/early/late:

Pizza is one of those special foods that really has no culinary limits; it can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere - such as, after you've just destroyed the opposition in a Champions League opener...

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

...Following the 0-5 destruction of Celtic on Tuesday night, a video showing the victorious players munching down on the hangover favourite started making the rounds...

All except for one. Apparently new boy Kylian Mbappe had 'already eaten' (seems unlikely seeing as they were um, PLAYING FOOTBALL) and therefore, wasn't interested in this arguably (pepp)erroneous (sorry) display of team bonding:

And what about that nickname? Well...

So there you have it. What did Donatello and the other Ninja Turtles like? Pizza.  What does Mbappe NOT like?

Image by Sal Sayles

Exactly. 


Oh well, each to their own. Maybe he prefers a nice bap?


(Again. Really sorry.) 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters