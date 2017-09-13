VIDEO: Mbappe's Nickname Is Revealed as He Also Refuses a 'Pizza the Action' Following Celtic vs PSG

Most people would agree:

Pizza is good.

Image by Sal Sayles

Okay fine. Most people would agree:

There is no 'wrong time' to eat pizza...

Image by Sal Sayles

That's a little more controversial, right? But still; hot/cold/early/late:

Pizza is one of those special foods that really has no culinary limits; it can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere - such as, after you've just destroyed the opposition in a Champions League opener...

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

...Following the 0-5 destruction of Celtic on Tuesday night, a video showing the victorious players munching down on the hangover favourite started making the rounds...

All except for one. Apparently new boy Kylian Mbappe had 'already eaten' (seems unlikely seeing as they were um, PLAYING FOOTBALL) and therefore, wasn't interested in this arguably (pepp)erroneous (sorry) display of team bonding:

PSG players ordered @dominos in Glasgow after beating Celtic, but Kylian Mbappé refuses to eat it: "I already ate." pic.twitter.com/zYjU32jb8T — Get French Football (@GFFN) September 12, 2017

And what about that nickname? Well...

The PSG players have nicknamed Kylian Mbappé "Donatello" because of his supposed likeness to the Mutant Ninja Turtles character. — Get French Football (@GFFN) September 12, 2017

So there you have it. What did Donatello and the other Ninja Turtles like? Pizza. What does Mbappe NOT like?

Image by Sal Sayles

Exactly.





Oh well, each to their own. Maybe he prefers a nice bap?





(Again. Really sorry.)