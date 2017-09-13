West Ham Tipped to Resurrect William Carvalho Interest in January Despite War of Words With Sporting

West Ham United target William Carvalho is still reportedly keen on sealing a switch to east London. That's despite a breakdown in relations between the Hammers and Sporting CP, which saw the latter's president label Irons co-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan 'dildo brothers'.





According to the Daily Mirror, West Ham will try to resurrect their interest in the 25-year-old midfield enforcer when the transfer window re-opens in January.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

Carvalho apparently still wants it to happen, with the newspaper's report stating that manager Slaven Bilic is looking to create a midfield partnership between the Portuguese international and existing imposing Hammers star Cheikhou Kouyate.

Any future negotiations will have to rely on a truce between the respective club chiefs, though.

In the back and forth exchanges so far, Sporting have threatened to report West Ham to FIFA over an alleged illegal approach for Carvalho, while West Ham have equally threatened to take legal action against Sporting director Nuno Saraiva.

Heavily linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in the past, Carvalho has been a regular for Sporting since the start of the 2013/14 season after a successful loan in Belgium.

He joined the club at youth level as a 13-year-old in 2005 and was part of the side that won the 2015 Taça de Portugal (Portuguese Cup).

On the international stage, Carvalho was a runner-up with Portugal in the 2015 Under-21 European Championship, but went on to claim victory a year on the senior stage at Euro 2016.